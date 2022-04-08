WHITERIVER — The general election of the White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) took place on Wednesday. The WMAT Election Commission told the Independent at 9:29 p.m. it was recounting the votes and had made the decision to announce the winners on KNNB Radio on Thursday.
With the many Facebook posts throughout the evening claiming victory for Kasey Velasquez and a statement from Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood congratulating her opponent’s unofficial victory, it appears there will be a new WMAT chairman in May.
“Some of the numbers are very close,” said Council Secretary Doreen T. Numkena. “The Elections Committee is not comfortable releasing unofficial numbers. They want to announce the winners on KNNB (Thursday.)”
Certified candidates on the ballot for tribal office in the general election were:
• Office of the chairperson, Gwendena Lee-Gatewood and Kasey Velasquez
• Office of the vice chairman, Aubrey Aday Sr. and Jerome Kasey III
For council:
• District 1, Tony F. Alsenay and Travis Tessay Sr.
• District 2, Renaldo Dazen
• District 3, Alvin Declay Sr. and Annette Tenijieth
• District 4, Gary Alchesay, Alvena Bush, Mariddie J. Craig and Jessie (Williams) Gushoney (four candidates for two seats)
Voting closed at 7 p.m., and as early as 7:42 p.m. reports on Velasquez’s Facebook page posted he had won the election.
In a message to the Independent at 9:37 p.m., two minutes before the newspaper’s phone conversation with Numkena, Lee-Gatewood wrote, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to have served as Chairwoman of the great White Mountain Apache Tribe. Congratulations to Kasey Velasquez being the chairman-elect of our great tribal nation. As we embark on a new administration, I call upon our people to unite under the incoming leadership and to work together for the continued progress of our people. I want to thank my supporters for their extraordinary efforts. I want to thank my husband, children, family and friends near and far. I want to thank our people for the opportunity to serve you these past four years. Through the challenges of a global pandemic, we worked together to protect our people and planted seeds for a prosperous future. May we see it as our duty as Dził Łigai Si’an N’dee to nurture those seeds by working together. May God bless you all and may God continue to bless the White Mountain Apache Tribe. Ahiyehe! Sincerely, Gwendena Lee-Gatewood Tribal Chairwoman.”
She added, “Also want to give special thanks to my campaign committee — working day and night.”
At 10:45 p.m. Velasquez posted, “I am thankful to the voters for electing me as your Tribal Chairman Elect for the White Mountain Apache Tribe. I am grateful for your support and for providing me the chance to lead our Tribe. I want to thank my Team Velasquez Campaign committee for your help — from the drivers, cooks, volunteers, and to those providing moral support, encouragement, and prayers. I want to thank Tribal Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood for serving our Tribe for the last four years. I look forward to working with Chairwoman Lee-Gatewood in the next month for the transition phase. Please join me (Thursday) for the canvassing of the election at 10:00 am at Hon-Dah Casino. In closing, I ask that you pray for our Tribe and our people.”
In the February primary among Lee-Gatewood, Velasquez and Rea Goklish, Velasquez received 1,241 or 41.37% of the 3,000 votes cast; Lee-Gatewood received 905 or 30.17%, and Goklish received 845 votes or 28.47%.
Another post on Velasquez’s personal Facebook page later in the evening, with no reference as to the origin, listed the votes received by each candidate. It showed 2,389 votes for Velasquez and 1,962 votes for Lee-Gatewood, a difference of 427 votes.
The election results in 2018 when Lee-Gatewood and Velasquez were running against one another for the chairperson’s seat gave Lee-Gatewood 2,510 votes to Velasquez’s 2,286, a difference of 224 votes.
On Thursday, the Election Commission was to certify the voting. In the meantime, Velasquez, who had been serving as District 4 councilman, and his camp have claimed victory and Lee-Gatewood has conceded the race. It appears that WMAT will have a new chairman.
The Independent did reach out to Velasquez for comment but did not receive a response by press time. Official results from the Election Commission will be in Tuesday’s Independent.
