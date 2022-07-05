FORT APACHE FIRE CLOSURE
STAGE I FIRE RESTRICTIONS
EXECUTIVE ORDER
Executive Order No. 06202202 — Amended
Ordering Closures and Fire Restrictions on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, with Limited Exceptions for Recreation and Other Activities
The Chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe hereby implements the following restrictions, pursuant to authority vested in the Chairman of the by Section 5.3 (B) of the White Mountain Apache TribeGovernmentCode.
The Chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe (“Tribe”), by signing this Executive Order, hereby imposes the following restrictions on public recreation to and within specified areas of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation (“Reservation”). This Executive Order applies to all Tribal members andnon-members, and is needed to protect our lands against the current fire danger that threatens the Tribe’s natural resources, timber, wildlife, economic resources, security, health, welfare and public safety. It is the intent of this Order to reduce the likelihood of human-caused wildfires on the Reservation.
I. RESTRICTED and CLOSED AREAS
A. Restricted areas include those unpopulated areas and non-exempted recreational sites:
• All Salt River recreation sites are to remain closed.
II. STAGE 1 FIRE RESTRICTIONS IN EFFECT:
A. GENERAL RESTRICTIONS:
i. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect year-round on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. This means that building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, coal or wood burming stove, any type of charcoal fueled broiler or open fire of any type must occur within DEVELOPED areas, camp sites, fire pits, and residences. All use and types of fires are prohibited in UNDEVELOPED areas.
IV. PENALTIES AND FINES
This Order shall become effective beginning at 12:01 A.M., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. This
policy shall remain effective until a subsequent announcement is issued by the Tribe to lift the restrictions imposed herein.
Any person who violates this Order shall be subject to civil and/orcriminal fines and penalties up to $2,000.00, and may be subject to imprisonment, damages, and federal prosecution if unlawful actions lead to loss of life or naturalresources.
V. ENFORCEMENT
The White Mountain Apache Tribal Forestry Department, Fire and Rescue, Game and Fish
Rangers, and Police Department in conjunction with BIA Fire Management, shall inform the public of any supplemental restrictions, and are responsible for monitoring and enforcing those regulations provided for herein, as well as applicable Tribal and Federal laws. This Order is to be distributed to all Tribal programs, departments, enterprises, and federal, local, and state agencies, as well as to members of the media. Furthermore, all Tribal agency and Enterprise supervisors shall cooperate fully and provide any assistance necessary to help carry out the tems and conditions specified in this Executive order.
Kasey Velasquez, Chairman White Mountain Apache Tribe
