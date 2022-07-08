WHITERIVER — Beyonce Bahe, a senior at Northern Arizona University who grew up on the White Mountain Apache Reservation, has been selected as one of 55 students to receive the prestigious Udall Undergraduate Scholarship award for 2022.
According to a May 13 announcement by the Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation, a national scholarship program for students preparing for careers in the environment, tribal public policy or Native health care, there were 382 candidates nominated by 191 colleges and universities.
Of the 55 students chosen to receive the award, 37 scholars plan to seek careers related to the environment; nine Native American/Alaska Native scholars plan to seek careers related to tribal public policy; and nine Native American/Alaska Native scholars plan to seek careers related to Native health care.
Bahe, who graduated from Blue Ridge High School, received a scholarship from the White Mountain Apache Tribe and chose to attend NAU in Flagstaff to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences and comparative cultural studies with a Japanese emphasis.
An article by Heidi Toth in The NAU Review stated that Bahe received the national Cobell Undergraduate Scholarship last year, was selected as the peer mentor for the inaugural 2022 Honors Native American Summer Research Program this year, and will leave for a year in Japan in the fall where she will take classes at Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan, for one semester and work in a lab her second semester.
“It is a great honor to receive the prestigious Udall Scholarship and I am so grateful for the opportunity to represent the White Mountain Apache Tribe in this way,” she said. “Growing up on the White Mountain Apache tribal reservation and attending Cradleboard, East Fork and Headstart as a child gave me the strong foundation I needed to continue my educational goals at Blue Ridge High School and Northern Arizona University.
“After graduating from NAU with honors in biomedical sciences and comparative cultural studies, I plan to attend medical school to obtain my M.D. and Masters in Public Health. I plan to return to the community and work at the local Indian Health Services to further my education and inspire the younger generation.”
Former WMAT Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood said the tribe also has reason to be proud of Bahe.
“I watched her grow up. She is my neighbor. My daughter and her are close friends. Beyonce comes from a single-parent household and she is the oldest; she’s setting the standard for her siblings. She is dual heritage of White Mountain Apache and Navajo. Her maternal grandmother is a wisdom keeper of our tribe and has a tender heart just like Beyoncé,” Lee-Gatewood said.
“As a young girl she enjoyed sports and academics. I used to drive her, my daughter and others to their basketball games. She has a passion for sports. She really works hard for what she wants to achieve; very determined. I always saw her with a book, reading. She knew what was expected of her and got good grades, always on the honor roll and joined the Honor Society in High School,” said Lee-Gatewood.
According to the Udall Foundation, each Udall undergraduate scholarship provides $7,000 for the scholar’s junior or senior year of academic study. Since the program began in 1996, the Udall Foundation has awarded 1,843 Udall Scholarships totaling over $9.4 million and 1,224 honorable mentions.
The 55,2022 Udall Scholars will connect from Aug. 3-7 for the annual Udall Scholar Orientation when they will meet one another as well as program alumni. They will learn more about the Udall legacy of public service and interact with community leaders in environmental fields, tribal health care and governance.
The Morris K. Udall Foundation was established by the U.S. Congress in 1992 as an independent executive branch agency to honor Udall’s lasting impact on this nation’s environment, public lands and natural resources, and his support of the rights and self-governance of Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Congress enacted legislation in 2009 to also honor Stewart L. Udall for his half century of distinguished national leadership in environmental and Native American policy. The agency, known today as the Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation, is headquartered in Tucson.
Morris “Mo” King Udall of Tucson was born in St. Johns on June 15, 1922.
Stewart Lee Udall served three terms as an Arizona congressman and then served as secretary of the interior from 1961 to 1969 under presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.
