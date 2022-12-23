On Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped at Sandbagger’s Bar & Grill in Show Low to deliver presents to a few lucky children. Head elf Jessica DeLaney did her best, but was unable to keep the mean ol’ Grinch from sneaking into a few of their pictures. Clockwise from top left: Aspyn Maxwell, 4, Ricky Maxwell, 6, Rayna Adams, 10, Charlotte Heffron, 4, Gunnar Thiel, 6, and Khaleesi Billings, 6, all received an assortment of Christmas gifts from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The gifts were gathered through donations to the White Mountain Lake Community Association.
Breakfast with Santa was held at Sandbagger’s Bar & Grill in Show Low by the White Mountain Lake Community Association with a little help from some of the lady residents of Juniper Ridge RV Resort.
About 70 children turned up to receive an assortment of Christmas presents donated by their neighbors in the White Mountains. The gifts were purchased, through donations, by WMLCA and then wrapped by some of the women who live at Juniper Ridge.
The gifts were then presented to the children at Sandbagger’s on Saturday. The restaurant provided the children free breakfasts of eggs, sausage, pancakes and hot chocolate.
Snookie Quinn, activity director at Juniper Ridge, relayed a special moment she shared with 4-year-old Charlotte as she awaited her Christmas gifts.
“During a lull, I sat with her and her mom,” Quinn recalled. “I said to Charlotte, ‘I bet you can’t wait for Santa to come.’ She looked at me and said, ‘Santa isn’t real!’ Her mom shook her head and said, ‘She didn’t believe last year either when she was 3.’ I believed until I was 7 or 8, but of course, it was a different time back then.”
Soon after, the children were greeted Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The children sat with them and were handed their presents, keen to keep an eye out for the dastardly Grinch, who somehow managed to sneak into the event.
“For some of these children, these were the only gifts they are receiving for Christmas,” said Jessica DeLaney, events coordinator for WMLCA. “I was incredibly pleased with how everything turned out. I’ve never had more volunteers or donations.
“Because our donations were so high, we have been able to do more for families out here beyond breakfast and presents. We decided to use $1,000 in the surplus donations specifically for food for families in need. So far, community donations have helped feed seven families.
To donate to WMLCA and help fund future events like Breakfast with Santa, you can do so by cash or check through mail (P.O. Box 90828, White Mountain Lake, AZ, 85912), through Zelle/PayPal by using secretary.wmlca@gmail.com, or through Venmo by using @WhiteMountainLake.
DeLaney and Quinn would like to thank those who donated, either money or their time, to ensure that these children enjoyed their early Christmas mornings.
