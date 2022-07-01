Eleven new wolf pups born in captivity are now getting used to life in the wild – and a potentially perplexed mother.
Biologists in May placed 11-week-old pups born in captive breeding programs in the dens in New Mexico and Arizona – a sometimes-controversial effort to increase the genetic diversity of the endangered Mexican Grey Wolf populations in the wild. The reintroduction program’s a joint effort with the USFWS, Arizona and New Mexico Game and Fish and the White Mountain Apache Tribe.
The 196 wolves in the wild are all descended from seven wolves captured and put in captive breeding programs decades ago. Genetically, all the wolves in the wild are genetically as close as brothers and sisters. This could lead to a genetic bottleneck – and problems with disease and disability.
The “cross fostering” of captive-born pups placed in the dens of wild wolves represents one expensive but hopeful effort to deal with that potential problem. The captive breeders control the mating of the wolves in captivity, maximizing the genetic diversity from that original stock.
The program yielded only 11 of the newborn pups at just the right moment to place them in the dens of wild mothers – less than half as many as last year.
The USFWS says the new mothers generally readily adopt the introduced pups and that half of them survive to the end of their first year – about the same as the wild-born pups.
So far, out of the 83 pups cross-fostered in recent years – only 13 are known to have survived for at least two years. That’s actually two wolves ahead of schedule, said Arizona Game and Fish Wolf Coordinator Jim DeVoss. Another two yearlings are known to be alive — and others could still be out there since they don’t have radio collar, but do have radio chips. This means they can only be counted if captured for some reason.
Eight of the cross-fostered wolves are known to have reproduced in the wild, producing 11 litters of their own.
Game and Fish Department Mexican Wolf Coordinator Jim deVos said, “although the 11 pups is lower than hoped for, it is a major contribution to managing genetic improvements in the wild population. Since the inception of the program, 83 pups have been placed into wild wolf dens and as a result, three of four genetic metrics have shown improvements, which bodes well for the long-term survival of the Mexican Wolf. Planning has already begun for the 2023 foster program, with a goal of getting more pups in dens next year than this year.”
The wild wolf population grew by about 5% in 2021, the sixth year in a row with an increase. The wild wolf population has doubled since 2015.
However, a high mortality rate – especially from human causes – remains a concern and a potential threat to the recovery of the species.
Some groups remain deeply skeptical of the value of the cross-fostering program, including the Tucson Based Centers for Biological Diversity.
The environmental group wants the USFWS to return to introducing small, already formed packs with pups from the captive breeding program into an expanded, protected recovery area – including areas north of I-40 in Arizona, including the Grand Canyon.
They maintain that the halt in introducing mature wolves in well-bonded breeding pairs – complete with youngsters if possible – has a better chance of building up the population and occupying new territories. Without a greater range, the wild wolves will remain prey to extinction through some localized disaster like a wildlife, poaching and disease.
USFWS biologists counter that the cross-fostering program provides better control of genetic mixing and that captive-reared wolves don’t have the skills and knowledge of the wild-reared predators – and therefore have a lower chance of surviving and a greater chance of preying on cattle, which has been the bane of the long, costly reintroduction effort.
Studies so far suggest that the cross-fostered wolves have a higher survival rate and are less likely to prey on cattle when they’re grown. The careful selection of the wolves with the most diverse genetics has also so far led to a small, but encouraging increase in the genetic diversity of the wild population, said DeVoss.
Ranching groups have waged a long war against the wolf reintroduction effort, saying the federal reimbursement for livestock losses doesn’t cover the full cost. Especially during the drought, they face already difficult conditions on rangeland that can barely support their herds.
Many hunting groups are also leery of the wolf reintroduction effort, maintaining the wolves reduce deer and elk populations – reducing hunter success. However, ranchers and hunters have generally expressed less opposition to cross-fostering program than they have to the release of mature wolves.
Environmental groups maintain that livestock takes a heavy toll on the state’s riparian areas, with most of those streamside habitats debilitated or dewatered. They argue low state and federal grazing leases amount to a federal subsidy for what has become a marginal contribution to the state’s economy – especially after 20 years of drought.
“It’s worrisome that so little’s known about why Mexican wolf population growth is slowing,” said Michael Robinson, a senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “I’m concerned that high pup mortality is part of the problem. Rather than putting pups into unrelated wolves’ dens, moms, dads and pups should all begin new lives in the wild together.”
The federal government had removed a total of 15 wild wolves up until 2021 based on reports they had preyed on cattle. They removed another wolf in 2022 for depredations. Of those 15 removals, six were killed and nine were returned to captivity. Two of those were ultimately re-released in New Mexico. Another 25 collared wolves died while some disappeared – as did pups too small to be outfitted with GPS tracking collars.
Of the 15 removals, 13 were in 2019 and 2020, said DeVoss.
“The agencies have taken a new and fresh look at removals and conduct removals only when all other options have been exhausted.”
For instance, after recording a high rate of depredations near Springerville this spring, the wolf task force provided a food source away from where the cattle kills were occurring. The wolf thought responsible was ultimately captured, collared and released. “So far, depredations are greatly reduced,” said DeVoss.
“Are there naysayers about the approach taken in recovery? Of course, but then as a data geek, I also look at a few factors that I see as being important. In 2009, there were about 40 wolves in the wild; 12 years later, 196. The IFT recorded a minimum of 25 breeding pairs which is a 20% increase from the 20 observed in 2020. To be a breeding pair, the adults must produce at least one pup that survives to the end of that calendar year. The more pairs, the more pups the following year. In an independent modeling effort conducted by the research arm of Wildlife Services, the projection was that the population would reach 320 in 2026. Seems like a long ways away today, but it will pass in a flash.”
