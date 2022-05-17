Local civic leader Lauri Wong won 1 of 10 Governor’s Awards for her dedicated volunteerism on Monday May 2, 2022 at the capitol in Phoenix. The awards were established from the Governor’s Office of Youth, Family and Faith Committee for Inspired Adult Leadership.
Out of approximately 150+ nominees, Ms. Wong was chosen to win this prestigious award based on her volunteerism and dedication to the citizens she serves in Navajo County as well as the State of Arizona.
Her nomination was one of many, but hers included thousands of hours she volunteers in her work with youth, vulnerable citizens as well as being the former President & Captain of the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County. In addition, Lauri is a CASA Advocate (Court Appointed Special Advocate, appointed by Superior Court) for abused and neglected children in the state foster care system. She is a voice in the courtroom for the child, and has been a devoted child advocate and CASA Ambassador for many years.
Amongst those mentioned, she was also rewarded for starting a 501(c)(3) charity called Future First Responders of America (F.F.R.O.A.) whose foundation started in the White Mountain region, a nationwide program that teaches and trains youth ages 13 to their 18th birthday, about being a first responder of all types. Instruction about first responders and civil services that includes but not limited to; Firefighter, Paramedic, EMT, US Forestry, Search & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Corrections, 911 Dispatcher, Emergency Medical, Military, Game & Fish, Crime Scene Technology, Disaster Preparedness, Security, Lifeguard, Teen C.E.R. T. [Community Emergency Response Team] and more.
The parent company to Future First Responders, LEOCode4 also offers a general safety program module for students, adults, senior citizens, security, community projects as well as agency, and other organizations support.
“I don’t feel I am deserving of such an award without accepting it on behalf of those that supports the efforts of this charity organization; Jeff Hanna, Stacy Williamson, Renee Norman, Terry Weaver, Byron Lewis, Anelyse Pfeiffer, all the local agencies and all the current Cadets in the Future First Responder program.” Ms. Wong goes on to say, “Integrity, honor, passion and commitment is #1.” This is something that the organization is built on. These pillars are taught throughout the youth and adult programs she administrates.
In her speech, she thanked Governor Ducey and the GOYFF committee for establishing these annual awards 22 years ago, recognizing exceptional individuals that give countless hours of selfless service to those in need.
Since Future First Responders of America was founded, developed and started in the White Mountain of Arizona, all youth ages 13 to 17 are invited to learn about being a First Responder Cadet. An honorable, rewarding career path and possible degree choice for youth and their future life’s work. Contact www.FFROA.org.
