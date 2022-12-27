Clockwise, from top left: Timothy Doby, Steve Marzullo, Don Fisher, Evan Rosekrans, Pinetop-Lakeside Mayor Stephanie Irwin, Al Jones, Terry Crider, and Lindsay Shawn all participated in the Wreaths Across America ceremony that was held at Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall on Dec. 17. Each of them was entrusted a live wreath to place near a flag for each branch of the military.
Clockwise, from top left: Timothy Doby, Steve Marzullo, Don Fisher, Evan Rosekrans, Pinetop-Lakeside Mayor Stephanie Irwin, Al Jones, Terry Crider, and Lindsay Shawn all participated in the Wreaths Across America ceremony that was held at Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall on Dec. 17. Each of them was entrusted a live wreath to place near a flag for each branch of the military.
Lakeside’s VFW Auxiliary Post 2364 held a Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 17 outside Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall.
Nine days before Christmas, over 30 White Mountain residents met just before 11 a.m. to honor those who served in the U.S. military. Show Low’s VFW Post 9907 held a similar service at 10 a.m. at the veteran’s memorial in downtown Show Low.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that specializes in delivering authentic, live wreaths to veterans’ gravesites. After the ceremonies were concluded, groups of volunteers with both VFW posts met at cemeteries in their respective cities to do just that.
“I’ve always liked how this community accepts and treats the veterans. Most folks up here value respect and honor, and I’ve always appreciated that,” John Beeler told the White Mountain Independent in November, as he was coordinating the ceremony. “We’ll be placing wreaths on the graves of our fellow veterans and thanking them for their service to our country.”
George Baum, commander at the Lakeside VFW, began the ceremony with the pledge of allegiance and a moment of silence and prayer for the veterans they would honor that day. Baum addressed the crowd, saying, “Thank you for joining us here today, as we celebrate the mission to remember the fallen; all those who served, and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
“Across the country, at more than 2,700 participating locations just like this one, there are millions of Americans gathered safely as one nation to remember, honor and teach. We are all proud to be Americans who live in a free society made up of many people from many walks of life.
“We can worship as we see fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing. Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world, and we thank those who gave their lives to keep us free. We shall not forget them.”
After Baum’s speech, he invited Timothy Doby, Steve Marzullo, Don Fisher, Evan Rosekrans, Lindsay Shawn and Terry Crider, all former or active military personnel, and Pinetop-Lakeside Mayor Stephanie Irwin to place a wreath above each military branch’s seal, underneath the flags that wave outside PTLS Town Hall.
Baum continued, “Each wreath is a gift of appreciation. They symbolize our honor to those who have served or are currently serving. As a nation, standing together, we can defeat terrorism, hatred and injustice. Thanks to the veterans, we have the freedom to just that.”
VFW member Al Jones concluded the event by blowing “Taps” on his bugle. The crowd was silent as all 24 notes from Jones’ music echoed through the snow-topped trees, across the roofs of nearby businesses and homes.
After the event, Beeler said, “I think it went very well. We had a good crowd and a lot of participation.” He confirmed that between the Lakeside and Pinetop cemeteries the volunteers placed more than 240 wreaths at gravesites of veterans.
“We’re honoring our departed veterans that weren’t able to make it to this year’s Christmas. As one veteran to another, it means a lot that we could provide this to them and their families. We’ve been doing it every year for the last five years, so we’ll definitely be doing it again next year,” Beeler said.
