It’s official: It’s kiddos week in Navajo County.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week declared the first week in April the Week of the Young Child, at the urging of Supervisor Dawanfe Whitesinger.
And here’s the thing — the tykes really need some help.
Children under 5 in the off-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties suffer rates of child poverty likely to have a long-term effect on health, education, life-time income and a dismaying list of other statistics.
And kids on the reservations face even bigger obstacles.
First Things First has documented the sobering statistics on child poverty in Navajo and Apache counties. Voters approved a tax on tobacco products that funds First Things First, including a roughly $1.6-million annual allotment in the White Mountains region. Some 40% of the off-reservation children in Apache and Navajo counties live at or near the poverty level.
Moreover, 14% of the kids under 5 live with their grandparents and 30% in single-parent households. Poverty rates are dramatically higher in single-parent households. Single moms have incomes about one-quarter the average of two-parent family.
A child raised in poverty is far more likely to lack medical insurance, suffer learning disorders, never graduate from high school and not attend college. They’re more likely to live in poverty when they grow up and suffer chronic illness. They also have a lower life expectancy.
First Things First represents one response to that problem — providing funding for preschool programs, family and parenting services, preventive health, workforce training, family and community development and research and evaluation.
“I’ve been privileged to serve on the First Things First council for 12 years,” said Whitesinger. “The reason I’ve loved being a part of this organization is that it really does work to champion zero- to 5-year-olds. When we think about student achievement, and think about raising astronauts and engineers and presidents, it doesn’t start in their senior year in high school; it starts the year they’re born. First Things First works really hard to educate our community, so children can thrive and be part of that community.”
“I’m grateful you brought this before us,” said Supervisor Jason Whiting.
And that’s good – because the kiddos are struggling, according to the statistics on the status of children in the non-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties in the First Things First most recent report.
Unfortunately, poverty is likely to jump again among young families this year, after an historic drop during the pandemic.
Congress expanded the child tax credit as a relief measure during the pandemic. Normally, the maximum $2,000-per-child benefit is a tax credit rather than a direct payment. That means it goes mostly to middle- and high-income families that pay enough tax to cover the credit. But during the pandemic, all families with children could qualify, even if their incomes were so low they didn’t pay income taxes. As a result, the payments cut the child poverty rate in half during the pandemic.
However, the expanded credit expires this year — which means child poverty is likely to rebound.
Some figures follow on the off-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties included in the 2020 First Things First Needs and Assets Report, compiled by researchers for the University of Arizona.
First Things First prepared a separate assessment report for the Navajo, Hopi and Apache reservations, which proved even more bleak. The figures below were based on research before the pandemic, and the expansion of the child tax credit.
Families in the non-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties rank higher on almost every measure of child poverty than the rest of the state.
- The area has about 15,000 children under 5, down from about 18,000 in 2017. The number is expected to decline to about 10,000 in 2050.
- Of those children, 23% are Hispanic, 8% Native American and most of the rest are white.
- About 30% of young children live in poverty, compared to 18% of the total population.
- About 59% of all children in the area live in two-parent households. About 20% are being raised by single mothers, 13% by their grandparents and 8% by single fathers.
- The median household income for married couples with children is about $64,000, but the income for single-mother households is just $14,000.
- About 20% of households lack a computer and a smartphone.
- About 45% of children aged 3 and 4 are enrolled in nursery school, preschool or kindergarten.
- On average, a family has to devote about 20% of its income to send an infant to a licensed daycare center. That’s tough when on average families are spending more than 30% of their incomes on housing.
- About 92% of eligible children get subsidies from the Arizona Department of Public Safety for child care and daycare costs.
- About 13% of people in the region lack health care coverage, but only about 8% of children, thanks to state-provided coverage through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system.
