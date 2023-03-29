week of young child 2023
In coordination with the national event, The Navajo County Board of Supervisors declared the first week in April the Week of the Young Child.

 National Association for the Education of Young Children

It’s official: It’s kiddos week in Navajo County.

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week declared the first week in April the Week of the Young Child, at the urging of Supervisor Dawanfe Whitesinger.

The First Things First annual report for Navajo County. Click to download the full-resolution PDF document (133 pages).

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

