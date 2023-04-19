TAYLOR — There were plenty of zoning requests to consider at the April 6 Taylor Town Council meeting.
According a draft of the meeting minutes, Mayor Shawn Palmer opened the public hearing. A zone-change request of a parcel at N. 400 West to R-2 (multi-family residential) prompted resident James Scott to state that at the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting there was a letter submitted in opposition to the rezone.
Allen Davis, Planning and Zoning administrator, said “there was some opposition to the proposed change. The area is dilapidated and a zone change is being requested to make it more suitable to potential buyers.”
Town Manager Gus Lundberg then read a letter received from residents in the affected area who oppose the zone change. Palmer asked about a purchaser putting a mobile home park there. Davis stated that the town would have to issue a conditional-use permit through Planning and Zoning, and the town is not in favor of a mobile home park.
He said “the current home is vacant and dilapidated. It needs improvement. Other R-2 properties in the area have been approved for multi-family housing.”
Vice Mayor Jason Brubaker asked if the lot could be split, and Davis replied that it could. Palmer asked what could be built there and Davis said a duplex or possibly two. Brubaker commented that he would prefer it be divided into two lots with single family, instead of multi-family, because of the surrounding single-family homes. Councilman Lynn DeWitt asked if the nearby residents are aware of this meeting. Davis replied by saying that letters were sent to nearby property owners. A motion by DeWitt to decline the zone-change request carried 6-0.
Next up was a zone-change request for a parcel at Brimhall Lane and Cholla Boulevard to commercial for expansion of a mini-storage facility or offices. The public hearing continued and John Otis commented that this was to bring this portion of the property into compliance with the rest of the property. “There has been no opposition from the neighbors,” Otis said.
He added that he is willing to install a nice barrier to block the nearby home from business view. Scott, the town resident mentioned before, said "if anyone was to build on that hill, it would be a bad spot due to traffic visibility."
“There could be another point of access to make it work better,” Otis said.
Another property owner commented that "some of the property is zoned commercial and some residential, one portion is worthless and hard to get utilities to. As there were no further comments the hearing was closed. A motion was presented to approve the zone change request and was approved 6-0 with all in favor. Finally, a zone change request for a parcel at N. 700 West to R-2 for two duplexes was discussed. After some discussion regarding this zone change request, a motion was made by Palmer to table this item until the next meeting. All agreed and voted in favor.
Moving on, in the discussion and action portion of the agenda, the bleacher construction contract with Hatch Industries was presented. A motion by Councilman Dustin Hancock was made to give staff direction to move forward with the contract and authorize $300,000 project price. Again, all voted in favor. Councilors were then asked to consider and take action regarding naming and establishing rules and regulations for town property located at Main and Center streets. The Arnold family requested some acknowledgement of the family. Lundberg requested the council designate an area for auto sales and offered some staff suggestions for rules on the property. Palmer said he is not opposed to having larger items placed for sale with a limit of five items at a time. A motion by Palmer to name the lot at Main and Center streets the “Arnold Center” and have a sign on the frontage of Main Street in honor of the Arnold family, carried with all in favor.
In order to discuss the town manager’s employment performance review, the council moved into a closed-door meeting. After reconvening in open session, Brubaker made a motion to approve amendments to Lundberg’s contract dated April 6. The motion carried 7-0.
