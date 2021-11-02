To discourage drug use among youth and promote drug-free living, the Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention is holding “Red Ribbon Week” in an effort to educate elementary-aged children about the pitfalls of addiction and drug abuse.
“The primary focus is on younger kids — fourth, fifth and sixth graders,” said Vicky Solomon, executive director of the Nexus Coalition. “We’re actually partnering with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office in Heber to do some presentations there. There are about 125 kiddos we’ll be educating.”
Those children — as well as school children from Show Low, Pinetop and Snowflake/Taylor — receive red ribbons to wear as a show of their commitment to stay drug-free, as well as to promote drug abstinence among their peers.
“Red Ribbon Week” is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program.
“It’s been around since Ronald Reagan was president,” Solomon said. “It’s been an event in Navajo County for about 12 years.”
Although the “red ribbon” campaign runs the entire last week of October, Solomon said that the Nexus Coalition’s drug prevention efforts go on throughout the year.
“We look at current drug trends, hold town hall meetings and health fairs,” she said.
This year’s theme, suggested by a Solon, Ohio, middle school student is, “Drug Free Looks Like Me.”
The impetus for the “red ribbon” event was the 1985 murder of Henrique “Kiki” Camarena, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration who was working out of Guadalajara, Mexico, when he was kidnapped, tortured and murdered by Mexican marijuana and cocaine drug traffickers. His badly beaten body wasn’t discovered until nearly a month after he was kidnapped.
Outraged by the killing, citizens in Camarena’s hometown of Calexico, California, started the “Red Ribbon Week” movement, which was officially recognized in 1988 by Reagan and his wife, Nancy, who, as First Lady, was active in drug abuse prevention.
Solomon, who previously worked in substance abuse prevention for the Navajo County Health Department, has been with the Nexus Coalition for about five years.
“My passion is serving the community,” she said. “I love my community.”
For more information about the Nexus Coalition or to find resources for addiction recovery, visit www.ncdp.rocks.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
