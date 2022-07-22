Fentanyl is dangerous, deadly and it is here in our community! Illicit fentanyl is 100+ times more powerful than morphine. More and more people are dying in Arizona from fentanyl. Even a small dose of fentanyl can cause a person to accidentally overdose and/or die. Counterfeit pills/street drugs are being made into pills that look just like real prescription pain relievers. It is also being added to other illicit drugs such as heroin, meth, cocaine, and marijuana to increase its potency. The effects of fentanyl include euphoria, drowsiness, nausea, confusion, constipation, sedation, tolerance, addiction, respiratory depression and arrest, unconsciousness, coma, and death.
How can you protect your family and loved ones?
TALK: families need to be talking to their children and friends. With illicit fentanyl pills available in our neighborhoods, teach your loved ones that any pill that is not obtained personally and in its original packaging may be counterfeit and contain fentanyl.
MONITOR: Be sure to monitor texting, social media, anywhere youth go online and
ask about who they follow and what they are seeing and hearing online. Before allowing youth to go online and set up accounts consider having them sign a social media safety contract with
Know the steps that may save a life Narcan is a medicine that can reverse an overdose. Narcan can be purchased at pharmacies in Arizona without a prescription or free from attending Narcan training with Nexus Coalition. It is easy to administer and can be lifesaving. To attend free training and receive free Narcan (valued at $150) visit NCDP.rocks or email vsncdp@gmail.com And remember, always call 911 if there is an overdose. Arizona’s Good Samaritan law protects those who call 911 to report an overdose from being charged or prosecuted with a crime, even if they are using drugs at the time they call for help.
Educate: Education is critical to alcohol and drug prevention. Stay current and updated on drug trends, learn the signs of substance use, seek community trainings on prevention and family mental health wellness with Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention. Visit NCDP.rocks or email vsncdp@gmail.com to host or attend an informative workshop on drug prevention, parenting, or trauma lens approach.
