The Northeast Arizona Republican Women met on Aug. 10 in Snowflake at La Cocina de Eva in its conference room with 32 women in attendance.
The featured speaker was Walter Blackman, Arizona state representative for Legislative District 6.
Blackman spoke about his background, including a firm foundation laid for him as a young boy by his father and his leadership as a tank commander in the US Army.
In his talk, Blackman touched on many of the hot issues of the day, including border security, election integrity and protecting human life in the womb.
Blackman also gave a short presentation on the upcoming big conservative event Save The Nation.
The event will be held Aug. 28 at the Taylor Rodeo grounds.
Many notable Republican candidates will be speaking with the featured speaker, nationally known pastor Jerone Davison, former running back for the Oakland Raiders as well as others.
At the end of his talk, Blackman fielded questions from the NEAZRW members and many of the same issues were brought up. NEAZRW women want to know how they can help take back our nation.
Of the top concerns voiced were, election integrity, the border, critical race theory, the brainwashing of children in the school system and a two-tiered system of justice.
Blackman assumed office in 2019 as the State Representative for LD6.
His current term ends on Jan. 8, 2023.
Blackman, of the Republican Party, is now running for election to the US House of Representatives to represent Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.
The meeting included officers of NEAZRW giving reports and members signing up for various committee seats.
Among the standing committees are:
• Education
• Communication
• Legislative issues
• Campaign events
Northeast Arizona Republican women are encouraged to join NEAZRW.
Meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month.
The next meeting will be Sept. 14 at a location to be determined.
For more information, email NEAZRW2021@gmail.com.
For information on Blackman, visit blackmanforcongress.com.
For information on Save The Nation event, find it on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/506678267245492.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.