With Kim Owens, Candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission as Speaker
The Northeast Arizona Republican Women met November 9th at 6:30 PM in Snowflake, Arizona. The meeting was held at La Cocina de Eva, with a full house. The featured speaker was Kim Owens Candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission. Kim Owens told the group that she has been serving the communities of Arizona for many years and several different capacities. First, she served in healthcare as a registered nurse for 20 years. She retired from nursing and after attending a contentious schoolboard meeting, she told her husband (of 42 years) Dean that she would run against a particular school board member that was not serving the interests of the children and parents. Kim ran as a write in candidate and won. Kim served twenty years as a school board member and put her energies to work to improve the education for the children. Many parents in the community were sad to see their staunch advocate retire from her position. Kim was also elected to three terms as a ratepayer advocate on the Salt River Project Council (SRP), re-elected twice by voters in her district, to represent the ratepayers. Kim is currently serving her first term as a Commissioner on the Arizona Power Authority. Kim told the group that she brings to the position on the Corporation Commission decades of experience in public service, rate-payer advocacy, and energy and water regulation. Kim will utilize her experience to ensure every utility company is appropriately regulated to provide what the Arizona Constitution requires, “convenience, comfort, and safety, and the preservation of the health, of the employees and patrons of such corporations”. Every Arizona community should receive the same level of quality, affordable and reliable service, every decision should be fair and honest and in the best interests of the ratepayer, no matter how big or how small. Kim told the attendees that she is a big picture person, she believes it is imperative to ask tough questions and look at all sides of every issue to prevent unintended consequences and make the proper decisions, free of outside influence. Kim fielded questions from the audience primarily about electricity rates. Kim Owens is a Clean Elections candidate and is asking voters to sign her petition and donate to her campaign.
Also speaking at the November meeting was Kristie Blackman and Lisa Green who gave a status up-date on Arizona Re-districting. Both ladies emphasized the importance of LD6 staying intact with other like communities of interest. “We are a rural community; our concerns and needs are very different than areas with high density populations,” they both echoed. They encouraged everyone to speak up when the Independent Redistricting Committee meetings are held. There will be a final public hearing in Payson Arizona on Wednesday December 1st at 6:00PM. The hearing will be held at The Mazatzal Casino. Everyone is encouraged to attend this very important meeting. The balance of the meeting included officers of NEAZRW giving reports, discussing upcoming events and the announcement of the nominated NEAZRW officers for 2022. Tisha Carlisle will be serving as President, Lisa Marshall, 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President is Kelly Rael, Treasurer, Mary Jo Murray and Secretary Judy Clark. Northeast Arizona Republican women are encouraged to join NEAZRW. Meetings are held the 2nd Tuesday evening of every month. However, the next meeting will be Saturday December 11th 1:00PM at Calvary Chapel Snowflake youth building. The meeting will be a Christmas celebration, and will feature three speakers TBA. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to share. For more information about the meeting and potluck, email NEAZRW2021@gmail.com. For information on Kim Owens, Candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission: https://www.electkimowens.com/
For Information on Arizona Re-districting: ncrc@navajocountyazgop.org or jay@fairmaparizona.org
Photo 1: NEAZRW newly elected 2022 Officers with Speaker Kim Owens
By Northeast Arizona Republican Women
Contact: Jamie Shelburne - (505) 793-7593
