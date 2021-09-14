All Northeast Arizona Republican women are invited to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil St.
For the September meeting, there is a dinner option that begins before the general meeting. Dinner check-in is 5:30 to 5:45; the $14 per-person buffet dinner will be served promptly at 5:45.
To join in the meal, RSVP to NEAZRW2021@gmail.com no later than 5 p.m. Friday.
