In accordance with A.R.S. §9-499.15, public notice is hereby given that the Show Low City Council will consider changes to the Tax Code of the City of Show Low on August 4, 2020, but in no event sooner than 60 days after the posting date of this notice.
The changes are in conformance with the changes approved by the Municipal Tax Code Commission for the years 2012-2014. There are no new taxes or increase in taxes as a result of these changes. A summary of the changes can be reviewed by clicking here.
The City Council will hold a public hearing on August 4, at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 181 North 9th Street, Show Low, Navajo County, Arizona, to consider said changes. Additional information can be obtained from the Show Low City Clerk at city hall, 180 North 9th Street, Show Low, Navajo County, Arizona 85901 or by contacting 928-532-4061.
