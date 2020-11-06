Buddy Poppy

Before Memorial Day in 1922, the VFW conducted the first poppy distribution, becoming the first veterans' organization to organize a nationwide distribution. The poppy soon was adopted as the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.

SHOW LOW — The Show Low City Council voted unanimously to approve a proclamation titled, "Buddy Poppy Day" on Nov. 11 and going forward in the city of Show Low. 

In 1922, the poppy was officially adopted as the memorial flower of the VFW. They are a simple and powerful reminder of sacrifices made by veterans.

Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled veterans and distributed as a fundraiser specifically for disabled and in-need veterans. The widows and orphans of deceased veterans are also recognized and supported in a variety of ways through the Buddy Poppy campaign.

Local VFW Post #9907 Commander, Terry Hill, attended the October 20 city council meeting during in honor of the proclamation. 

For more information about VFW Post #9907, visit vfw9907.org or call (928) 537-7511. 

