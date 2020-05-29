Navajo County taxpayers will see a reduction of 3 cents in the tax rate for the Navajo County Community College District to fund the Fiscal Year 20-21 operating budget. The budget was unanimously approved by the District Governing Board (DGB) May 19. Additionally, the board reduced tuition rates at Northland Pioneer College (NPC), from $79 to $40 per credit hour through Spring 2021. These actions were in direct response to the economic downturn associated with COVID-19 and the impact it is having on Navajo County.
NPC’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administrative Services, Maderia Ellison, shared a public comment submitted to the board during the review period on the proposed budget. “Dear Chairman and Governing Board Members, I would like to thank you and Mr. (Mark) Vest (NPC president) for your leadership for proposing a lower tax rate and reducing the tuition for students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. I strongly support your proposed budget for 2020-2021.”
NPC’s operating budget institutes a decrease in the tax rate from $1.8164 to $1.7827 per $100 of net assessed valuation and allows the District to receive over $239,000 in revenues associated with new construction in Navajo County.
NPC and its board recognized and responded early to the economic impact caused by the pandemic. NPC values the role it plays in our communities and is proud to be a partner in supporting the area’s quick recovery; as was clearly demonstrated by the DGB’s actions in approving the current budget.
District Governing Board meeting are always open to the public. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Copies of the agenda will be posted online, www.npc.edu/board- meeting-agendas-minutes, at least 24 hours in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.