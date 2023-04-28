NPC’s 2023 SkillsUSA Arizona medal winners are pictured along with their fellow competitors and instructors during the state competition in Phoenix, held April 11 and 12. In the photo are: NPC Welding faculty Randy Hoskins, and students Selena Campos and Brighton Hatch, fellow NPC Welding faculty Wesley King and student, Samuel Paschal, NPC Welding faculty Jim Leslie and students James Zimmerman, CJ Mead, Ashley Sisco, Farrell Baldwin and William Ebert, NPC Welding faculty Frank Pinnell with students Tyrell Diggs, Jose Mireles, Lindsey Hinton, Kesslynn Parker, Layla Cisco, and Adriann Gardner. NPC Cosmetology Faculty Autom Christensen and Ferryn Sam with students, Kyra Benally, Anahi Pereda, Sierra Hernandez, Emma Beatty, and Christi Rivera. NPC Faculty in Construction Jorge Meza with students Cayden Begaye, Adrian Roanhorse, and Tate Lewis; NPC Faculty in Fire Science Bill Solomon with students Wendy Gonzalez, Kenia Molina, and Cayden Warneke; and NPC Faculty in Automotive Sammy Harris with students Carter Weber, Dawson Lee, Jose Ruiz, Cody Scoggin and Seneca Monday.
Sierra Hernandez, left, was gold medalist in the cosmetology competition and in the job interview competition. Adrian Gardner was gold medalist in the job skills competition and bronze medalist in the cosmetology competition.
Northland Pioneer College students took home 13 medals from the SkillsUSA competition held on April 11–13 in Phoenix.
Twenty-seven NPC students competed in the event. Five students won gold medals and will move on to the SkillsUSA championship in Atlanta on June 19 – June 24.
SkillsUSA is nonprofit national education association that brings students, teachers and industry partners together to ensure that the U.S. has a skilled workforce. Focus is placed on helping students to excel through educational programs and competitions. SkillsUSA is open to middle-school, high-school and college students preparing for occupations in trade, as well as technical and skilled service, according to skillsusa.org.
The gold medal winners included:
• Cosmetology student Sierra Hernandez, who won two gold medals, one in cosmetology and one in job interview events.
• Construction student Tate Lewis, who earned multiple medals including a gold in carpentry. He also won a silver in the job skills competition.
• Welding student Ashley Sisco, who won a gold medal in welding.
• And cosmetology students Layla Cisco and Adriann Gardner who earned gold medals in the job skills competition. Gardner also won a bronze medal in the cosmetology competition.
Several other students placed in the competition. Cosmetology student Christi Rivera won a bronze medal in the job skills competition. Welding student William Ebert won a bronze medal in welding.
Three high school students that attend NPC through NAVIT, also earned medals. Kyra Benally earned a silver in cosmetology. Brighton Hatch earned a bronze in the technical math competition. Jose Mireles earned a silver medal in welding sculpture.
Frank Pinnell, the chair of NPC’s welding program and SkillsUSA program said the outstanding results at the state competition reflect the dedication and hard work of career and technical education students and their instructors
“Our faculty poured themselves into the preparation of their students, and our students accounted for themselves very well in Phoenix. They demonstrated that they will leave NPC ready to perform their skills exceedingly well and attract quality employment offers leading to successful careers,” he said.
Northland Pioneer College serves Navajo and Apache counties. NPC has four campuses and five centers. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit www.npc.edu or call (800) 266-7845.
