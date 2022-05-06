HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Community College District Governing Board will conduct a budget hearing for consideration of the proposed budget for the 2022–23 fiscal year.
The public hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 17 at the Tiponi Community Center, 2251 E. Navajo Blvd., Holbrook.
The hearing may also be attended remotely using the link npc.webex.com/npc/j.php?MTID=mada0e43b7e0c3b2c2b1ed9a2aa033a41 (password May22DGB – if needed), for both public viewing and comment. Additional access to the hearing is available by phone: Dial-in +1-415-655-0001, meeting number (access code): 2624 232 6647.
At its April 19 meeting, the board adopted a preliminary 2022-23 budget. The college is proposing a budget that will focus on stabilizing its resources amid the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, recent legislative changes and the planned closure of the Cholla Power Plant in Joseph City.
The college stands ready to help students, taxpayers and employees. The proposed budget includes the following key items:
• Students in Navajo County will continue to receive a lower in-district rate of $68 per credit hour.
• Taxpayers will see the same tax rate as the prior budget year at $1.7505 per $100 of net assessed valuation. This will require a TNT public hearing.
• Employees will receive a salary increase to cover increases in the cost of living and to align with an increasing minimum wage.
After the public hearing, the governing board can decrease or accept the budget from the preliminary figures adopted on April 19. The budget data can be viewed or downloaded as a PDF from the college’s website, www.npc.edu/fy2023-preliminary-budget. Answers to many frequently asked questions are also posted.
Interested citizens are encouraged to attend the budget hearing and make comments prior to the formal adoption of the budget by the governing board during a meeting immediately following the public hearing.
