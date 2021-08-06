Northland Pioneer College invites the public to join in the celebration of the groundbreaking for the new Skills Center and officially launch construction of their new building on the White Mountain Campus in Show Low at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The 28,820 square foot facility will house three instructional programs and the maintenance department. The ceremony will take place on South 8th Avenue. Parking is available along the street. Contact Terrie Shevat at (928) 524-7341 for more details.
