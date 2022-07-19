A massive copper mine beneath Oak Flat between Miami and Superior would not interfere with the ability of the Apache to practice their religion, a federal appeals court judge ruled recently.
The divided court acknowledged that the Apache may not be able to hold ceremonies, gather materials or continue to use the landscape of boulders many hold sacred. That does not place a “substantial burden” on their religious beliefs, however.
The Apache and environmentalists have said they will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The ruling could clear the way for the Secretary of Agriculture to complete the long-delayed transfer to Resolution Copper of 2,422 acres of land popular with Apache shamen. The mining company wants to hollow out a massive copper mine deep beneath the surface, which will likely cause Oak Flat to collapse into a vast crater. The company wants to exchange 5,344 acres elsewhere in the state for Oak Flat. The land the company has bought up to trade for the mine site includes vulnerable riparian areas, including land along the endangered San Pedro River.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, on a 2-1 decision, held that the land swap and operation of the mine would not violate the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act because it would not interfere with the Apaches’ practice of religion.
Judge Marsha Berzon in her dissent said the court was being “overly restrictive” in determining whether the mining operation would impose a “substantial burden” on religious exercise.
Members of the San Carlos Apache, with support from White Mountain Apache members, have argued that Chi’chil Bildagoteel (Oak Flat) remains an important site for ceremonies like the Sunrise Dance celebrating a girl’s coming of age. Apache medicine men also gather herbs and minerals on the site.
But even if the whole area collapses into a 2-mile-wide crater after the mining company removes millions of tons of copper-rich rock from the ore body more than a mile beneath the surface, federal law on religious freedoms would not apply, wrote Judge Carlos Bea for the majority. He said the law does not protect landscapes. It does prevent the government from forcing someone to choose between practicing their religion and receiving government benefits. It also prevents the government from imposing civil or criminal penalties that would coerce someone into violating their religious beliefs.
“The land exchange does not coerce the Apache to abandon their religion by threatening a negative outcome,” he wrote.
Apache and environmental critics of the land swap formed the nonprofit Apache Stronghold to block the land transfer, which Congress approved as part of a defense spending bill in 2015.
Apache Stronghold founder Wendsler Nosie Sr. said, “Oak Flat is like Mount Sinai to us, our most sacred site where we connect with our creator, our faith and our families. It is a place of healing that has been sacred to us since long before Europeans arrived on this continent.”
The group vowed to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Resolution Copper, owned by the international mining company Rio Tinto, says the mine could provide a quarter of the nation’s copper needs for decades. Copper is among the most recycled minerals in the world, but the boom in electronic devices, solar panels and electric vehicles is expected to create a global shortage of copper. A gasoline-powered car uses about 50 pounds of copper, but an electric vehicle uses about 184 pounds.
The mining company plans to use machines to remove some 2 billion tons of earth from deep beneath Oak Flat, creating giant caverns. The company could replace the tailings after they are processed, preventing the collapse of the caverns and the eventual creation of what amounts to a giant sinkhole at the surface. However, the company says this would make removal of the low-grade copper ore uneconomical.
The mining will take place 7,000 feet beneath Oak Flat and require about 787,000 acre-feet of water during its 40-year lifespan. It will ultimately create a 1,000-foot-deep, 2-mile wide crater and require the mining company to find a place to dispose of the roughly 2 billion tons of tailings.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent.
