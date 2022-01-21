Jo Beecroft
Jo Beecroft passed away January 12, 2022, in Taylor, Arizona at home surrounded by family holding her sweetheart’s hand. Jo was born to Marvin Arch and Naoma Porter Reidhead on August 31, 1944, in Snowflake, Arizona.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Heber, Arizona. The visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022. The funeral is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, followed by the interment at the Heber Cemetery.
Colonel Oliver John Butler, Jr.
Colonel Oliver John Butler, Jr. died on December 30, 2021 at age 94. He had resided in Arizona since his retirement as a Federal Arbitrator Judge in February 2012 but had previously resided in Texas since 1959 (in Houston and Brownsville & Humble). He was a retired Colonel of Infantry in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a veteran of active military service in both World War II (1942-1946) and the Korean War (1951-1953). And, as a Reservist, he served as Commandant of an NCO Academy during the Viet Nam War (1967-1969). During World War II, he lied about his age and enlisted at the age 15 and was thereafter wounded in action and decorated for heroism while serving in an Infantry Company of the 1st Marine Division in combat against the Japanese. Having been commissioned as an Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve after World War II, he returned to active duty as an Army Officer during the Korean War and served both as an Infantryman and as a Judge Advocate. He was born at Memphis, Tennessee on June 13, 1927 and was a graduate of Humes High School at Memphis. He was also a graduate of Arkansas State College, of the University Of Arkansas School Of Law, of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and of the U.S. Army War College. He was licensed as an Attorney in Texas and Arkansas and Oklahoma and was Board Certified as a Specialist in Labor and Employment Law. His legal career commenced in 1951 with private law practice at Fayetteville, Arkansas and (in addition to this above-noted military service) thereafter included government service ( as Chief Trial Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice at Washington, D.C. and as Assistant Regional Attorney for the National Labor Relations Board at New Orleans, Louisiana), corporate employment (as Chief Labor Attorney and as Assistant General Counsel for Texaco Inc. At Houston, Texas), private law practice (at Houston, Teas and Brownsville, Texas), and service as a Federal Arbitrator Judge in Texas from 1994 until his retirement in 2012. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife (Betty Marie Butler), by his parents (Oliver John Butler and Arlene Lovelace Butler of Memphis, Tennessee), and by his younger brother (Robert Raymond Butler of Memphis, Tennessee). He is survived by his two children (Richard Allen Butler [&wife Carol] of Louisville, Kentucky and Cherry Lee Carroll [ & husband Bruce] of Show Low, Arizona), by his four step-children (John Eugene Mincks [ & wife Myrna] of Arizona and Pamela Ann Litttrell [ & husband Scott] of Waco, Teas and Marc Denis Mincks [ & wife Kyle] of Damon, Texas and Jay Evans Mincks [ & wife Sally] of Kingwood, Texas), by his two “adopted” children (Colonel Larry Bassett [ & wife Kathy] of San Antonio, Texas and Cristina DeFranceschi [ & husband Ivo) of Boca Raton, Florida), and by eleven grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Colonel Butler will be buried with Military Honors and a Graveside Committal Service on Tuesday Jan 25th, 2022 at 1100hrs at Houston National Cemetery in the grave-site in which his wife is now interred.
Sylvia Dianne Richins Cherry
Sylvia Dianne Richins Cherry, lately of Winona, MN, died peacefully on January 6, 2022 at Pine View Rehabilitation and Senior Living in Caledonia, MN four days before her 78th birthday.
Sylvia was born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 10, 1944 to Orson Oriel Richins, Jr. (Jack) and Helene Windsor Richins. She was the middle of five children: Walter Richins, Hazel Irene Richins Light, Sally Richins Burdick, and Glenn Richins.
After a traumatic viewing of the cartoon “The Birth of a Toothpick,” where a tree named Sylvia was turned into said dental instrument, the five-year-old Sylvia insisted that she be called Dianne for the remainder of her life. Of course, everyone complied. Dianne loved her siblings, especially when she could skillfully direct them in chores without lifting a finger herself. She loved telling stories of fooling her father by detaching the odometer and cruising the strip in Tempe (using a handkerchief to disguise her baby brother as a girl if he was in the car), learning to dance together by studying American Bandstand, and hiding under dirty clothes in the closet to avoid getting caught skipping school when dad came home for lunch.
Dianne and Ivan Leroy Cherry crossed paths through their younger years. The first time was in grade school when she dressed Ivan up and down for picking on another kid. This was followed by various family events to which Ivan’s cousin invited Dianne. Dianne fell for him when his cousin asked her to visit Ivan in the hospital where he was healing from a football injury. Dianne brought her record player along and thought he was so cute, all hopped up on pain medication, trying to play it cool.
Dianne and Ivan were married on December 7, 1963 in Mesa, Arizona. They had six children: Kevin Leroy, Kristen Dyanne (Aaron Arnold Young), Matthew Ivan (Dennis Wilson Muñoz Vergara), Allisa Dawn, Bethany Amanda (Joseph Robideau), and Jason Richins. Eleven grandchildren followed: Elizabeth, Madeline, and Hannah Young; Jadyn (Sean McGrath), Jayk, Jess, Jory, and Jacy Cherry; Tennyson Sauraan; and Ethan and Carter Kingsley. They had one great grandchild: Soma Cherry.
When they weren’t tending to their growing family, Dianne and Ivan loved to take drives, read spy novels together, dance, play cards, and make their garden interesting. Dianne’s favorite trip with Ivan was to Italy.
Dianne had the opportunity to stay home when her children were growing. She created a space where they had the freedom to create without fear of making a mess, read what they were interested in, and think their own thoughts. She had crafts for them to make, special foods they loved to eat, and she made celebrations fun. They were taught to clean up quickly only when you had to or when guests were coming, to do the dishes when the guests were gone, and to dust, at best, twice a year. She made sure these important life skills were passed down to her grandchildren.
Dianne loved to read, listen to music, craft, and travel. She read so voraciously that she was a wordsmith with a quick wit and a sharp tongue. She could praise you or put you in your place with the most beautiful words. Until her dying day, she did not miss a trick even after she lost her vision. She consumed books on tape provided through the Blind Association and the Library of Congress. She loved to talk about books with other book lovers. When she would read a music review magazine, she would call up the artist on Spotify on her Google Home and listen to their latest album. She listened to the music her children and grandchildren shared and had spirited conversations about what she liked. She would also eagerly share a new artist, album, or song she discovered. Before losing her vision, she loved to paint folk art on furniture and décor and owned a successful folk art shop for several years in St. Johns, Arizona. Even after losing her sight, she amassed an astounding collection of scrapbooking materials. She loved when family and friends would come over and create a scrapbook page for her, describing the photos and decorative items they were using, and listening to the memories that the photos conjured. She traveled to various parts of America with friends after Ivan’s death from cancer at age 49.
Dianne was preceded in death by her husband Ivan, son Kevin, her parents Jack and Helene, and brother Walter.
Dianne’s family extends their thanks to the many doctors and nurses at Winona Health, Mayo Clinic, Gundersen Health, Lancaster General Health (Pennsylvania), Benedictine Living Center, Valley View Healthcare & Rehab, Pine View Senior Living, and Moments Hospice who provided exceptional care during her many health crises over the past two decades.
A funeral service will be held on Zoom on Sunday, January 23 at 1 p.m. Central time. Please contact a family member for the link should you wish to attend. A musical celebration of life will take place in St. Johns, AZ in August 2022 when the family can physically gather together.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you send donations to Minnesota Braille & Talking Book Library, 388 SE 6th Ave, Faribault MN 55021, memo: Sylvia Dianne Cherry.
Donna Kalberg
Donna Kalberg went to heaven on December 23, 2022. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and life partner. Donna is remembered by many in the White Mountains as having a dream of helping victims of Domestic Violence. Donna saw a need for a residential domestic violence shelter and made that dream come true. She was the Executive Director of the White Mountain SAFE House for many years. She helped 1000’s of women and children stop the cycle of abuse. After leaving the White Mountain SAFE House, she worked for Stepping Stones in Prescott.
Donna is survived by the love of her life Bruce Canavan, her daughters Sheila (Jason) Lamar and Robyn Hancock. Her grandsons Anthony Hancock, Brandon (Traci) Ulibarri, Christopher Ulibarri, Kevin (Lauren) Stokes, Victor (Cristal) Sumerlin, Colton Sumerlin and Chris (Lisa) Canavan. She has 12 great grandchildren. Her brother Art (June) Roberts and sister Bonnie Hause.
During her life Donna always gave 100% to whatever adventure she was living. She loved dancing, music, being with her family, cooking, sailing and enjoyed all of her adventures in life. Donna always tried to create peace, love and harmony for everyone around her. Her family consisted of more than blood relatives. She had a way of making you feel as though you belonged to her family, regardless of where you came from. She was “Grams” to everyone, and she will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of all the people who loved her.
Juan Loya
Juan “Ochi” Loya, named at birth, Juan de Dios Loya Gutierrez, suddenly went to be with the Lord due to natural causes on January 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born to Serapio and Delores Loya on June 10, 1946. He is survived by his wife, Maria Loya, five children and many grandchildren.
The Viewing and Rosary, Sunday, January 23, 2022, 4 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, Taylor, Arizona. The Mass, 11 a.m., Monday, January 24, at Our Lady of the Snow, Snowflake, Arizona
Philip McCray
Philip Gary McCray, 85, of Lakeside, Arizona passed away January 11, 2022. He was born December 2, 1936 in St. Johns, Arizona to Dexter Lee and Euphemia Berry McCray.
Philip was a very hard worker. He was a Water Well Driller for 65+ years. He was self-employed for many years and then worked for his brother, Lee McCray’s well drilling business. Some of the many skills he learned and became proficient in are welding, working as an electrician, a mechanic, truck driver, pipe fitter, plumber, and installing water pumps. He said, “if you want to be successful, you need to have good people skills, be patient, respectful, and good natured.”
He enjoyed hunting, trapping, wood and metal working, welding and construction of all types.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria McCray; Children, Jacqueline Reedholm, Murray (Loretta) McCray, Eva (Martin) Tapia, Tad (Natalie) McCray, Nathan (Lizbeth) McCray, Carl (Linda) Pilkin, Troy “Slim” m(Lisa) Pilkin, Shellie (Rod) Halfhill and Hank (Kendra) Wingfield; brother, Terry (Sally) McCray, sisters, Correnne (Elmer) Magee and Kathy Reidhead.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heidi Sharon McCray; son, Brent Pilkin; brothers and sisters, Lee McCray, Quentin McCray, Sybil Plumb, Lorna Scarbrough, Kelly McCray, Deaton McCray, Colleen McCray, Anna Prentice, William “Bill” McCray, W.G. “Babe” McCray, Kay Leverton and Douglas “Teed” McCray.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, Arizona. Graveside Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Lakeside Cemetery, 1265 S. Larson Rd., Lakeside, Arizona. Masks and social distancing are both requested at the viewing and graveside service.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
Leandro E. Pena
Leandro S. Pena, 40, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 in Hammond, Louisiana. He was born January 16, 1981 in Springerville, Arizona, the son of Lorenzo B. Pena and Mary Lou Ramirez.
Leandro “Dro” was known as the fun guy; always making jokes, singing, showing off his crazy dance moves and doing anything just to make others laugh. He was so loving and caring; always willing to help those out in need.
The most important part of Leandro’s life was his family. He especially loved spending time with his kids and grandkids; from their everyday life to their cookouts and vacations, he made sure they knew he loved them and showed them a good time.
Aside from being a family man, Leandro was an extremely hard worker or as some would say, “The hardest working man, they ever met.” He also loved being out on his boat, fishing and jeeping.
Although Leandro had a profound amount of love for his home town in St. Johns, Arizona he became “one of the people” or as they call it a Louisianian. From the food, to being out on the water, to the Mardi Gras parades, he truly embraced Louisiana. As if the man wasn’t wonderful enough, the amount of love he had for his animals was truly unexplainable.
Leandro will be truly missed, but for us it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later, until we meet again.
“I’m Humble” — Leandro
Leandro is survived by his wife, Angelena “Angie” Pena, daughters, Alyssa Sernas (Chris Verdin), Louisiana; Brianna Pena, Arizona; Alesandra “Allie” Pena, Louisiana; mother, Mary Lou Ramirez, brother, Lorenzo “Chato” (April) Pena, Arizona; sisters, Michelle Pena, Arizona; April A. Pena, Arizona; and 3 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lorenzo B. Pena, paternal grandparents, Antonio Baca Pena and Agripina Gurule Pena, maternal grandmother, Mercedes Ramirez Sayas, grandfather-in-law, Charles “Papa” Jennings and precious dogs, Chole and Rowdy Pena and his goat, Hank.
A viewing will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns, followed by Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the services at the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Leandro’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
Fred O. Pickering
Fred passed away on 01/02/2022. He was born on 04/09/1933 in Phoenix, AZ to Orville Pickering and Agnes Richards. He is survived by his wife F. Sue Pickering, 2 sons, 1 daughter and a sister, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice.
Darryl Oscar Reidhead
Darryl Oscar Reidhead passed away January 16, 2022, in Clay Springs, Arizona at his home. Darryl was born to Oscar and Virginia Reidhead on March 25, 1940, in Show Low, Arizona.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Clay Springs, Arizona. The viewing starts at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022. The funeral is at 11 a.m., followed by the interment at the Clay Springs Cemetery.
Bonnie Smith
Bonnie Smith, 85, of Snowflake passed away December 30, 2021. She was born in Bernard’s Township, New Jersey, to Daniel Isador & Helen Gertrude (Warren) Kubernek.
Bonnie loved the Lord, bears, dogs, cooking, working in her yard, taking day trips, going to shows, watching skating on TV, entertaining and feeding her friends, swimming, and decorating her home. Bonnie was happiest when she was giving to others.
Bonnie is survived by son, Scott; 2 grandchildren; and dear friends and neighbors, Kathleen & David Coombs.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit HYPERLINK http://www.owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences or to read the entire obituary.
