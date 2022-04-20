Bret Helmuth Radtke, beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend passed away in Durango, Colorado on April 13, after a long illness, with his family at his side.

Bret was born July 13, 1981, in Delano, California, and was a long-time resident of the White Mountains.

Bret was employed by Epic Glass in Durango at the time of his passing.

A memorial in 2023 is being planned in the White Mountains, so that family and friends, near and far, can gather in his memory.

