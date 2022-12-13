Carolyn McDaniel

Carolyn Jean Akin McDaniel, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at her home in Pinetop, Arizona on December 7, 2022. Carolyn was born in Port Arthur, Texas on June 1, 1944.
Carolyn grew up in Baytown, Texas and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1962. She is survived by her husband, Gordon McDaniel, her son David White, and granddaughter Heaven White. She is also survived by her cousins Larry Cotton of Chattahoochee, Florida and by Sandra Bussey Olson of Baytown, Texas and by two stepsons, James McDaniel and John McDaniel of New Braunfels, Texas. Carolyn worked as an administrative assistant to the director of the FAA in Houston, obtained a real estate license and worked as a realtor for several years in College Station, Texas. Carolyn obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Anthropology, from the University of California Berkley in 1974. Carolyn also obtained a membership in the Society for Human Resource Management and work for several companies in their human resource departments. While living in Phoenix, Carolyn enjoyed being active in her church’s clothing and food ministry. Carolyn loved to travel and go camping with her husband Gordon. One thing that many people loved about Carolyn was her smile. She loved life and loved to love people. In lieu of any flowers, please consider making a donation to Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child.
