David Kay Flake passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, just two blocks from where he was born on January 19, 1937 to Virgil and Gerda Flake.
His childhood and retirement years were spent in Snowflake, Arizona, the town founded by his great grandfather.
David graduated from Snowflake Union High School in May 1955. He served a 2 ½ year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southwest Indian Mission among the Apache, Navajo, and Pueblo people. David completed a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History at Brigham Young University. It was there he met his eternal companion, Margaret Elizabeth Cousins. They married on June 12, 1963.
David and Margaret made their home on the Navajo Reservation for thirty-five years, where they raised nine children. He found his calling through his career as a teacher, which was the family’s primary source of income. Despite his limited salary, David and Margaret provided their family with memorable vacations. Traveling by car and relying upon generous friends and family for lodging, they created enduring memories. As his children became adults, he orchestrated family reunions for his growing family that came to include in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
David’s life was devoted to service, in his church and his community. He was a long time member of the Lion’s Club, a founding member of the public health board in St. Michaels, and he spent many years on the Snowflake Academy Foundation. He was active in the Arizona Historical Society and church historical organizations. David spent decades as a clerk in the church and also served as Stake Patriarch and Historian among many other roles. David and Margaret served a full time church mission in Baltimore, Maryland, and several stretches at the Family History Center.
Throughout his life, David took time to capture moments great and small in the journals and photos he kept. David wrote columns for local newspapers and authored and published three books reflecting his great knowledge and deep love for his family and community. His last book was an autobiography titled “Nothing Shall Stand in Your Way”, which captures the spirit in which he led his life and guided his family.
David is survived by his children, David V. (Jacqueline), Gordon (Pakayvanh), Elizabeth (Joseph Enfield), Russell (Sandra), Alan, Cathaleen, Patricia (Robert Guevara), Rebecca (Steven Brinkerhoff), and Robert; 21 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his younger siblings Cleone Solomon and Steve Flake; and his in-laws John Taylor, Nerita Flake Peterson, Mary Louise Flake, Ruth Flake, Sharla Flake, and Jack Cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Evelyn Taylor, Dean, Dixie and her husband Jim Caldwell, Franklin (Jake) and Jay Edward (Jed) and sister-in-law Suzanne Cousins; and his loving wife Margaret Flake.
Viewings will be held at the Snowflake Stake Center on Main Street on Friday, June 10 from 6:00-8:00 pm, and Saturday, June 11, at 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 11. The graveside services will follow at the Mike Ramsey Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s memory to Hospice Compassus of Lakeside, The Snowflake Heritage Foundation or the James M. Flake home.
