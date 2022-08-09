Deanna White

Deanna Rae White, 58, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born May 7, 1964 in Phoenix, the daughter of Miles Forrest White and Norma Lee Roberson.

Deanna was a fun-loving, free-spirited soul who loved to live and lived to love.

