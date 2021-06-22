Elverda Rose Anderson-Topliss went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of June 15, 2021, after a visit with all three children and some of her grandchildren. Verda was born in Medford, Oregon, to Elmer T. and Hazel R. Anderson on January 2, 1934, as she would often say, 1-2-3-4.
Verda was a kind, caring loving woman who made friends every where she went. A loving mother of four, she will be missed and remembered by many. She enjoyed bowling, playing golf and the great outdoors. She spent many years as a telephone operator, as well as serving the Snowflake Chamber of Commerce, the Country Store, and Sundance Reality.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Forrest J. Topliss; her older sister, Mary Law; her son, Samuel C. Topliss; her grandson, Andrew R. Topliss; and her brother, George R. Anderson. She is survived by her three children, James L. Topliss, Kathryn D. Topliss-Anderson, and Tisha P. Topliss-McCarley.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:30 at Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, Arizona. The graveside service will follow at 4 pm at the Snowflake Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona.
