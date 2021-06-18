James Richardson

James William Richardson passed away June 6, 2021, in Lakeside, Arizona, at the home of his sister, Katherine L. Benge (Richardson). James was born on October 30, 1952, in Mesa, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Debra Lynn Richardson (Massey), and parents, Billie Joe and Grace Evelyn Richardson (Williams). He is survived by his: daughter, Sherry Lynn Richardson; son, Jeremy William Richardson and grandson, William.
He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.