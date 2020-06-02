Aaron Benson

Aaron Bonde Benson, 41, Fertile, Minnesota, passed away in his home Saturday, May 23, with his family by his side, after a long 3 ½ year battle with cancer. He was born on November 15, 1978, in Springerville, the son of Robert and Star Benson.
Aaron graduated from Round Valley High School in 1997. He earned the Eagle Scout award in 1994. He was a carpenter by trade and a jack of all trades. Often self-taught, he was also a skilled welder and fabricator. He was a natural at his craft and built everything with creativity and precision.
True to his name, Aaron was a “mountain of strength” in every way; Physical strength, strength of character, and most importantly, strength of heart. He was often described as the nicest and most humble person in the room. He was always ready and willing to drop what he was doing to help others, including strangers. Until the end, his life reflected his values of hard work and respect.
Aaron loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting, but his passion was fishing.
He was a member of the Hope Evangelical Free Church in Fertile, Minnesota.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Mary Benson; daughters, Summer Benson and Grace Proulx; parents, Robert and Star Benson; sister, Aamie Benson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bonde and Lou Benson and Cale and Lou Newman.
Aaron had the best smile. His smile and his strength will be with us forever.
“Time is but the stream I go a-fishing in. I drink at it; but while I drink I see the sandy bottom and detect how shallow it is. Its thin current slides away, but eternity remains.” - Henry David Thoreau.
Due to public health concerns with the coronavirus called COVID-19, a family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
