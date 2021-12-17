Aaron Ulibarri

Our beloved George Ulibarri Jr. (Aaron), 66, entered eternal life at his home, surrounded by family, December 9, 2021 in Taylor, Arizona.

Aaron is survived by his parents, George and Mary Lou Ulibarri, brothers Gabriel and Norman, sister Cindy and brother-in-law Mike Coor. He is preceded in death by his sister Suzanne Barela.

Services will be held at Our Lady of The Snow Catholic Church on Monday, December 20, 2021. Viewing at 11:30 am followed by a mass and graveside service.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.

Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences and read the entire obituary.

