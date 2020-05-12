Abeita Cromwell peacefully went to be with Lord surrounded by loved ones on May 04, 2020 in Whiteriver, AZ. She was born on November 29, 1937 to parents Eliza Perry and Thomas Ethelbah in Whiteriver, AZ. Abeita lived her whole on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. She was a homemaker, loved to cook, sew, read books and do cross word puzzles. She enjoyed family and friends get togethers. She will be missed by all.
Abeita is survived by her companion of over 30 plus years, Jefferson Reed; her children, Chet(Mary-Lou) Colelay, Travis Colelay Sr., Challis(Lula-Mae) Colelay, Barney Colelay, Joreen Foster, Cynthia(Curry) Palmer, Tricia Colelay and Letricia Truax; her sister, Esther Wycliffe; her brothers, Nelson Ethelbah and Frank Perry; 38 grandchildren, 95 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eliza Perry; father, Thomas Ethelbah; daughter, Angelina Colelay; her sons, Virgil Colelay and Nathaniel Colelay; her sister, Anamencia Tortice, Jolene Cheney, Willena Perry; her brother, Marvin Ethelbah.
Graveside service will be on May 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Whiteriver Cemetery, Whiteriver, AZ. If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Cromwell family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
