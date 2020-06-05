Abraham Dikes

Abraham Blaine Dikes passed away of a heart attack on May 3, in Tucson. He was born June 10, 1983, he would have been 37 years old on his Celebration of Life Memorial Service Day of June 10. Abraham was born in Crescent City, California to Laurel (Laurie) and David Dikes of Loyalton, California. He was the fourth born of the four David Dikes children.
Laurie remarried in 1984 to Leonard Dikes and she had two children with him. Abraham was raised by his stepdad, Leonard (aka Lenny) Dikes, since he was six months old. Lenny passed away in 2014.
Abraham was raised off grid most of his life, east of Snowflake, “out in the boonies” as he would call it. He was homeschooled most of his life and went to Snowflake High School. His first job was volunteering at Shepherd’s Kitchen in Snowflake. Even though he was not paid, he learned to help others in the area, and he came to realize that he could help others. Dad helped by teaching many lifeskills.
Abraham joined the Army as an Infantry man and he served in Afghanistan in 2008-2009 and 2010-2011. When in Afghanistan he was with the Bravo Company Vipers and fought in the Korengal Valley Restrepo Outpost. He lost many Army brothers but he made a lot of new Army brothers too.
He received the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal two times, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorists Service Medal, non-Commissioned Officer, Professional Development Ribbon, Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, NATO Medal, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. He became Sergeant before leaving the Army having served five years 11 months. He loved being a soldier.
Before his Army service was over, he had a bad, freak motorcycle accident in Kentucky on March 18, 2012. It left him in a wheelchair for eight years before his passing. Through all the pain and procedures he kept a good attitude and was not bitter. He did have his bad days like anyone else. But he kept that loving smile to all and gave a helping hand when he could. He will be missed and always remembered. We love you Abraham!
He is survived by mother and birth father: Laurel (Laurie) Dikes and David Dikes; siblings, Rebekah Dikes of northeast Pennsylvania and Benjamin Dikes of Snowflake and a ½ brother from a previous marriage, Lenny Dikes, Jason Dikes of Cave Junction, Oregon, Josiah Dikes of Crescent City, California, and Heather Dikes of Hawaii; niece and nephew (Rebekah Dikes’ children), Rachael Drake and Julian Drake; cousins, Dennis Dikes II, Nathaniel Dikes, Shana Dikes and Abby Quin; aunts, Mary Dikes, Cathy Toten, Sandy Toten, Debbie Keating; uncle, Greg Thompson and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: Uncle Dennis Dikes, Grandfather Leonard Dikes I, Grandmother Sally Giles Dikes; William Giles, Millie Dikes, Grandmother Marjorie Thompson, Grandfather James Thompson, Aunt Marcea Thompson, Aunt Sherrill Thompson and Uncle Neil Thompson.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pinetop-Lakeside Veteran’s Memorial Park. Please bring a chair as seating is limited.
