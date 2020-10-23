Ada Bahlen

Ada Alchesay Bahlen, known to many as “Molly,” has run her race in this world we call life, but danced into her heavenly home on Oct. 12, 2020 in Show Low while surrounded by her children, her loving husband of 51 years and many family members.
Molly, 74, was a lifelong resident of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, residing in the community of Cradleboard.
She was a homemaker, enjoyed spending time with her husband Donald, and was a member of the Northfork Miracle Church. Molly was a strong woman who held onto her belief in God. She often traveled to different homes across the reservation to offer her encouragement and prayers for the people. She would be asked to stand in the gap and offer her prayers for those who needed them. Molly loved music and she loved dancing.
Molly leaves behind eight children: Verna James Bush, Verlinda James Lee, Lucille Bahlen, Lorraine Bahlen Tsebayetseh, Darrell Bahlen, Doreen Bahlen, Darren Bahlen, Etheline Tortice Cosen and Norma Ethelbah Case. Molly had so much love to give and had room in her heart to welcome more children into her home, as she became a mother to Rezona Kane, Hedy Bread, Celta Early, Erna Murphy and Marilyn Peaches. She was honored to accept three goddaughters into her home: Sheree James, Carla Pailzote Goseyun and Alexus Goseyun. Molly’s siblings are Wesley Alchesay, Lorita Gregg and Cassandra Alchesay.
Molly’s home-going service will be held, with a viewing on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. Ninth St., Show Low from 3 to 4 p.m. Her burial services will be on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver starting at 1 p.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
