Adam K. Crandell died July 20, 2019. He was born March 13, 1996, in Show Low, to Rio and Lynette Crandell, and three big sisters. At age three, he became a big brother to a little sister. He was raised and grew up in Clay Springs and went to school in Clay Springs and Linden, then later in Show Low.
Adam enjoyed and learned how to do construction work. He also became good at using all different kinds of tools and making things with them. He liked working with leather too.
He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed activities and Scouts, and their trips including baseball games and campouts. He especially enjoyed a trip to Havasupai Falls in the Grand Canyon, and a trip to Colorado. He also enjoyed the Youth Handcart Treks.
He is survived by his parents, Rio and Lynette Crandell; four sisters, Lucy, Katie, Mamie, all of Clay Springs and Betsy (Ben) Fisher of Montana; grandparents Kirk and Elaine Crandell of Clay Springs, Lynn Rogers of Joseph City; three nieces and a nephew; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the Clay Springs Cemetery in Clay Springs.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Crandell family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.