Adrian Carrasco Torres

Adrian “Nano” Eduardo Carrasco Torres, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona.
Adrian was born on April 20, 1995 in Show Low, Arizona. He is survived by his mother, Martha, stepfather, Guadalupe, his grandparents, Salvador and Teresa, his brothers, Ricky, Felix, and Jovanny, his sister, Marianna, his uncle Sal, aunt Betty, aunt Denise, and his cousins, Briana, Sebastian, Sammy, Isaiah, and Ayden.
Adrian grew up in his beloved hometown of Show Low, Arizona where him and his brother were ushers for the Catholic Church through their childhood. He attended school at Blue Ridge High School with his older brother Ricky. As a Jack of all trades, he was a chef, server and dishwasher at his family’s business, Sal and Teresa’s Restaurant. He enjoyed playing football and basketball, fishing, dancing, and most importantly loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed all types of music, specifically J Cole, Mac Miller, Bryce Vine, and Luke Combs.
Adrian was known for his love for his family, his go-to phrases, his unforgettable smile, laugh and compassionate heart. He was the life of every party and always included everyone around him. He has given lifelong memories to those he leaves behind.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Adrian’s strength and family included his father, cousins, aunts and uncles on his Torres, Carrasco, Curry, Adkinson, and Martinez sides.
Adrian’s life was celebrated at the St. Rita’s Catholic church and officiated by Father Dan on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Our hearts will remember Adrian for the genuinely good person that he was and the light that he brought to all of our lives.
Say less. Say cheese.
