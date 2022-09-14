The passing of Agnes Lee marks the end of the earthly service of one of the great and noble women of the Tribe. Agnes slipped into eternity on September 2, 2022 surrounded by family. She was devoted to her God, church, and family. She was a teacher, a disciple of learning, and spent much of her lengthy life acquiring knowledge. She served in many capacities in life, but perhaps her greatest contribution came as a faithful and ever-devoted companion to her dear husband, the late Van Lee. She supported him in all his endeavors and was at his side for those many years and abiding by their parental responsibilities. She was gentle, kind, had her unique sense of humor we all adored, and she was shy. She was a woman of intelligence and culture, strength, and beauty. She had an unquenchable appetite for reading and learning the gospel of Jesus Christ — an appetite it would be well for the rest of us to acquire.
I was always struck by her affirming power of her words when she conveyed her testimony; it was like she knew us in a way no one else did. She called our attention that the things that really matter — dignity, work, love and kindness — are things that we can share, and don’t cost anything. She was an angel mother and everything those words imply; she was tender-hearted, and her twinkling smiling eyes were like a soft warm welcome to assure anyone on any given day that things would be all right.
My family extend to her children, grandchildren, extended family, and relations, our love, prayers, and appreciation. We are comforted that her life and contributions leave pleasant memories in their hearts and in the hearts of all whose lives she touched.
With a kind word and a strong embrace, she had the ability to remind us that we are all God’s children; that we all have something to offer. And while her life here is done, she is in the arms of the Creator and a joyous Heavenly reunion with all of our ancestors and her parents and sweetheart. She was blessed with a long life. Her bright light continues in the teachings she has bestowed on everyone she met. It is up to us all to continue carrying her bright light and we thank the Creator for the wonderful gift she was and is to us all, as an Apache woman of strength, honor, courage, kindness and a unshakable love of the Creator. May your journey be blessed.
Agnes passed away leaving behind her 20 grandsons, 10 granddaughters, 43 great-grandsons, 41 great-granddaughters, three great-great grandsons and two great-great granddaughters.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
