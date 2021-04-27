Aimee Hicks

Aimee Nicole Hicks, 34, of Cabot, Arkansas joined her Savior on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. She was born May 11, 1986 in Show Low, Arizona to Jerry Cox and Marie Echols Cox. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Sam Echols and great-grandmother, Luella Pelton.
Aimee was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter and friend to all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her parents; husband, Riley Hicks; children, Victoria Miranda and Zoe Miranda; stepdaughters, Rilynn Hicks and Zoe Hicks; brother, Brett Barnes (Brandi); sister, Crystal Perkins (Curtis). She is also survived by her God-family, Anthony and Mary Ann Bailey, Kenny Bailey; Brittany Ghent (Shane), Tiffany Litaker (Skylar); and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended friends and family.
Visitation will be at Kensett First Baptist Church on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of Aimee's life at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy. www.powellfuneralhome.net.
