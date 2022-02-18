Alan Lockwood

Alan James Lockwood, 74, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 13, 2022 at home, surrounded by family and friends after a long hard-fought battle with leukemia. He was born November 28, 1947 in Highland Park, Michigan, the son of James Tennis Lockwood and Ferne Corine Bearinger.
Al was a graduate of Midland High School in Wyoming (1A). He honorably served 4 years in the United States Air Force from March 1968 to March 1972. He retired in 2013 from Shamrock Foods as a product manager. After retirement he and his wife relocated to Eagar. Upon arriving in Eagar, he enjoyed working for the Senior Center and soon joined his wife working for Western Drug in Springerville.
Al made countless friends wherever he lived and had many special close friends that he considered to be a part of his extended family. He had a great love for gun collecting, hunting, fishing and the outdoor experience. He loved to share those experiences and moments with all that would listen.
Al is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Lockwood, Eagar; sons, James Christopher and fiancé, Vanessa, Redondo Beach, California; Mathew Alan (Patty), Phoenix; step-children, Justin Marshall, Glendale; Ryan William and fiancé, May, Buckeye; sister, Linda Ferne Hillier, and 5 grandchildren, Robert, Patrick, Ella, Brooklyn and Lauren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion in Springerville. The family welcomes you to come and reminisce and share your experiences with all.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local chapter of "Hunt of a Lifetime".
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Alan’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.