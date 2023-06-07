Arizona small stock day camp and show coming to Taylor The Navajo County High Country 4-H Club is sponsoring Arizona Small Stock Day Camp and Show at the Taylor Rodeo Park this week. The day camp is a first for the club. It will be held Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Small Stock Show will follow on Saturday, June 10.
