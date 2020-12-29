Albert Leo Barton, 79, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the home of his niece, in Alpine. He was born June 14, 1941 in Franklin, New Hampshire.
Albert worked as a heavy equipment operator. He was also a locksmith for Arizona State University, retiring in 2008. He served his country in the United States Marines from 1958-1970. He loved being a Marine and served two tours in Vietnam as a tank commander. He served 12 years active duty and 18 years in the Marine Reserves.
Albert’s hobby was gold prospecting where he served as a Charter Member. He served as president and founding member of Gold Prospectors Association of Phoenix; Phoenix Chapter of GPAA and Chapter Member of Gold Fever of the West Valley.
Albert is survived by his step-children, John Ryan, Mesa; Victoria Paver, Surprise; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Charlotte June Taylor-Barton, step-son, Michael Patric Ryan and step-daughter, Kimberly Anne Ryan Miller.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Albert’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
