On November 30, 2021, our Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, Husband, Father…..and Friend to All, left his earthly life to join his Mother, Father and Brother, Willard, all of whom he greatly missed. The Heavenly Reunion with them must have been so grand for Albert!!
Albert, 57, was born on February 2, 1964 to William Lenard Hunt and Helene Hatch Hunt. He was their “surprise” baby, weighing over 10 pounds and he was the perfect “caboose”! He joined his sister, Kathryn (Kathy) and brothers, Milo, Lee Wayne and Willard.
Albert had a carefree, happy-go-lucky, and somewhat mischievous childhood!! He would spend hours outdoors with Willard and cousins and all of the neighborhood kids. When he would wander off and not return home when he was called, his sweet Mother would tie him to her clothes line so he could only go so far! When he was just a young boy, around the age of 7, Albert was playing outside on a hot summer day and he found a glass bottle…..and a saw blade. He threw a rock at the bottle, which exploded. He was hit in his right eye with either a piece of the bottle or the saw blade and he lost the sight in that eye. He struggled with injury-induced glaucoma in his “good” eye for the past few years. It’s a blessing to know that on Tuesday morning as his spirit left his mortal body, his eyesight was fully restored!!
Albert went to school in Taylor and Snowflake and graduated from Snowflake Union High School in May 1982. He loved class reunions and the opportunity to see and visit with his classmates! He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Illinois, Peoria Mission. He loved his time serving in Illinois as a missionary! Albert had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, but he was very tender-hearted when it came to his personal testimony.
Albert married Trenna DeWitt on March 28, 1987 in Taylor, Arizona. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They were looking forward to celebrating their 35th Wedding Anniversary in March and their first grand baby (a girl!) in April.
Kaelynn Faylene joined the family in September 1993 and Albert Landen joined the family in November 1995. Albert and Trenna weren’t able to have biological children and were immensely blessed when two sweet birth mothers, Cherie and Sarah, chose them to adopt their sweet babies. Kaelynn and Landen are the two greatest blessings of Albert and Trenna’s marriage....bar none!!
Albert worked for Allstate Energy in Tempe, Arizona where he learned about the Electrical trade, which would become an added source of income and gave him the ability to serve and help others! He also worked for the IBEW out of Globe, Arizona as an electrician, and finally for Arizona Public Service, Cholla Power Plant for the past several years. He had a lot of anxiety about the Power Plant closing down in the next couple of years and what “retirement” would look like for him. Thankfully, it’s no longer a concern for him!
Albert is survived by his loving wife, Trenna, of nearly 35 years. His beautiful, sweet daughter, Kaelynn; His handsome, honorable son, Landen; and fun-loving, always-running Daughter-in-Law, Miranda. (Landen and Miranda will add the first grand baby to our family in April, Colletta Jean!)
He is also survived by his sister Kathryn (Neil) Brewer; two brothers, Milo (Diana) Hunt and Lee Wayne (Debbie) Hunt; Father-in-Law, H. Keith DeWitt; brothers-in-law Michael (Charlene) DeWitt; Alan (Leisa) DeWitt; Scott (Tracy) DeWitt; and sister-in-law, Darolyn DeWitt; as well as NUMEROUS nieces and nephews who truly adored their fun, playful, pranking Uncle Al! Albert also had a multitude of friends….many who have called, texted or stopped by the house since his passing. He did not know a stranger and he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him!!
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Lenard (12-22-20) and Helene (03-29-98); brother, Willard (05-22-09); nephews, Justin Brewer and Daniel Hunt; Mother-in-Law, Marian DeWitt; and Brother-in-Law, Kevin DeWitt.
The visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Holbrook Arizona Stake Center, 1127 Helen Avenue in Holbrook, Arizona. The visitation time will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:40 a.m., with the funeral service starting promptly at 11:00 a.m. The concluding service and interment will be later that day at the Reed Hatch Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona at 3:00 p.m.
The family thanks all of those who have served us in our greatest time of need. We are beyond blessed by those who love us and have cared for us. Every kind deed and word has been tenderly noted and etched on our hearts. We love you.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – Holbrook Chapel is handling the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to share, or to send private condolences, please visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.