Albert Neff

Albert G. Neff, 61, of Hurley, New Mexico entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Gila Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his loving wife, Olga; two stepsons Andres Gomez (Tracie) and Daniel Gomez (Whitney); one brother, Grant Neff and wife Alison; two sisters, Marie McCray and Pearl Westover (Charles); nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter Patricia Ann Trujillo; two brothers, Frank and Paul Neff; and his sister, Hilda Farnsworth. Services for Mr. Neff will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Silver City, New Mexico at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, with Bishop Konopnicki officiating. Interment will follow at Hurley Cemetery. Pallbearers are Andres Gomez IV, Daniel Gomez, Grant Neff, Andres Gomez V, Alejandro Gomez, and Antonio Gomez. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels “Trusted care for the ones you love”. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
