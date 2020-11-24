Aleander Alchesay

Aleander Elmer Alchesay of Whiteriver, Arizona passed away on Nov. 15, 2020 in Whiteriver. He was 34. Aleander, affectionately known as Lollie, was born on April 3, 1986 in Whiteriver to his parents, Gary and Josephine Alchesay.
Lollie was an avid sports watcher and loved the New England Patriots. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and most importantly spending time with his children.
He is survived by his parents, Gary and Josephine Alchesay; companion, Cara Declay; daughters, Ciarra Lexie Alchesay, Shine Carlie Alchesay; step-daughter, Brandy Peaches; sons, twins Corey Elmer Alchesay and Alexander Lollie Alchesay, Trevor Dazen, Royal Dazen and step-son, Christopher Peaches; grandchild, Lyreke Peaches; sisters, Deloria Alchesay, Garilynn (Eastor) Mouser, Johanna Alchesay, Jocelyn (Christopher) Joe; brothers, Evander (Jesusita) Alchesay, Garrison (Ashley) Alchesay, Alej Altaha; grandparents, Delores Crocker Alchesay, Beatrice Rustin Zahgotah and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clarence Alchesay and Johnny Rustin; uncles, Lynn Alchesay and Elmer Rustin and aunts, Jacqueline Rustin, Rowena Danials and Janella Jim.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary Show Low with the graveside to follow at 12 p.m. at the Alchesay Flatts Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
