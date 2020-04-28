Alejandro Vargas

Remembering Alejandro Badia Vargas, Alex, who died peacefully on April 21, 2020 at Bannon Springs in Vernon, Arizona. He was born on January 26, 1930 on a ranch in Chandler, Arizona to Abraham and Leonar Badilla Vargas.
He enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with family and friends. On June 9, 1948 he married his wife, Stella Vargas. Alex was the owner of Vargas Grading Company in Phoenix, Arizona for more than 20 years. He also worked for Safeway as a meat cutter prior to owning Vargas Grading Company.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Stella; his four sons David (Delores) Vargas, Fontana, California, Daniel (Nadine) Vargas, Pinetop, Arizona, Alex (Kelly) Vargas, Jr., Concho, Arizona and Andrew (Rosemary) Vargas, Pinetop, Arizona. Alex was very proud of his 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Due to the current circumstances, a private viewing and graveside service will be held for the family. Share your love for the family through electronic media.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
