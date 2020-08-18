Alethia Carroll Bonito entered eternal rest on August 7, 2020 in Whiteriver, Arizona. She was born February 4, 1935 in McNary, Arizona.
Mom was raised in McNary, Arizona. She was the eldest of six Carroll children. Her parents were the late Hannon and Alice (Roosevelt) Carroll. She attended McNary schools. While she attended school, she played basketball and possessed some great basketball skills. Her teammates shared their winning victory games, and all emphasized, “Classy was a very good player!”
As time moved on, she met and married our late father, Wesley Bonito. Together they had five children with two angel babies. They established homes in McNary and Whiteriver. For a short time, they also lived in Flagstaff, where dad attended Arizona State College (Northern Arizona University). In 1967, the Bonito family moved into their home on west Beverly Hills. From that time forward they raised five children, thirteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mom was a talented woman with many skills. She created many cradleboards and each grandchild received one at their birth. Her creativity also included Embroidery. She was very intricate in stitching her templates and would turn them into pillowcases and curtains. Some of her embroidered palates were made into a quilt. You were very blessed to receive a handmade quilt from mom. Sewing was a favorite hobby she acquired. Some of her sewing projects included campdresses she made for herself. Her style and design were carefully thought out and stitched with details to her liking. Mom designed and sewed her own clothing. She was noted for her distinct skirts and jumpers.
Our mother was very skilled. She had talents that would surprise the grandchildren. They loved to see what grandma could do. One talent she possessed was playing a Harmonica. Mom played that instrument with style and great effort. She could make your feet tap while she played songs like, Yankee Doodle, Will the Circle be Unbroken, & The Star Bangle Banner, just to name a few. We loved to sit and listen as she entertained us with this unique ability.
We have been so blessed with Mom. Her kind and caring heart will always be a part of us. We thank you for your support, encouraging words, phone calls, and prayers. Blessings on each of you!
Alethia is survived by her five children, Joanna B. Harvey, Orville Bonito, Kearney Bonito, Jennifer & Frankie Abril, Greg & Elizbeth Bonito; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Ramona Tenijieth; brother, Matthew Carroll; three Traditional god-daughters; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., ShowLow, Arizona. Graveside Services and Interment follow at 12 p.m. at the Ponderosa Pines Cemetery in McNary, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
