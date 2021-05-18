Steven Alex Marino, 62, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home in St. Johns. He was born July 24, 1958 in St. Johns, the son of Elizardo Jose Marino and Anita Leyba.
Alex loved motorcycles and going for a ride. He knew and loved a lot of people in St. Johns.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Marino, St. Johns and was preceded in death by his parents, a son, brother, Anthony Marino and sister, Antionette Marino.
