Alex Rodriguez

In loving memory of Alex Ruben Rodriguez of Whiteriver, passed away unexpectedly March 20, 2020, at the age of 61. He was born Sept. 20, 1958, in San Diego, California, to the late Josephine and Robert Rodriguez.
Alex is survived by his wife, DeJean Altaha-Rodriguez; son Alex Shash Rodriguez; brother Angel Rodriguez; three nieces and one nephew.
He graduated from Arizona State University in August 1983 with a degree in Socialogy. He was an entrepreneur and owned his business Flight Club a sports shoe and apparel business.
Alex was a devoted husband to DeJean and a kind-loving father to Alex Shash. He enjoyed playing basketball and an amateur tennis player often playing in tennis tournaments in Phoenix. He enjoyed the outdoors and went fishing at Black River, camping and hiking with his dog Ducu. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends especially during the Christmas holiday. He was a problem solver and his work history includes working with troubled youth, a member of a suicide prevention team, education and wild land firefighting. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 30, 2020, at the Rodriguez residence, 113 Dry Spring Road in Cedar Creek Community of Whiteriver, with Reverend Alvin Martinez of the Cedar Creek Assembly of God Church officiating.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop arrangement. To share condolences with the Rodriguez family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.