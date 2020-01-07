Longtime Pinetop resident Alexandria Shea, 63, died Dec. 18, 2019, of natural causes in Pinetop. She was born Sept. 18, 1956, in New York.
Alexandria joined the Army Feb. 1975, worked in military intelligence as an imagery interpreter, achieved rank as Spc 5, awarded Army Commendation Medal, 3rd Inf Div Marneman Award; graduated cum laude with a BS in geography from ASU in 1987; and worked at the Pinetop Lakeside Sanitary District in charge of planning and design,
She is survived by Michael Shea Utke and Joshua Jacob Shea Utke of Phoenix.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at The Church, 1200 W. White Mtn Blvd, Lakeside, AZ 85929. (The Church 928-362-8910).
