Alfred Garcia

Alfred A. Garcia died peacefully Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence in Snowflake, after a lengthy illness. He was born July 12, 1940, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, the son of Fred and Eloisa Garcia.
Alfred served in the United States Army returning home to finish his schooling at Highlands University in New Mexico. Alfred had a lifetime interest in amateur radio serving, when needed in rescue and disaster crisis. His hobby made friends and contacts with other amateur radio operators around the world.
He served his apprenticeship in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, San Francisco, California, Local 6. Alfred was employed by Seimans Corporation in Munich, Germany. While there, his plan was to visit Spain, Austria and Switzerland.
Alfred returned home to California and met and married Shelda Bennett. Together they had two children, Samuel and Mya. He worked on many industrial projects starting with the Trans-Alaska Pipeline in Alaska, Bay Area Rapid Transit System and the Underground Tunnel Water System in San Francisco, California.
He met and later married Gloria in 1981. His desire to move to rural living brought them to Placerville, California. It was an adventure for both in raising sheep for quality wool and showing at California State Fairs winning many Blue Ribbons for their wool.
A big major move to Arizona, namely, Snowflake, changed his life. He was introduced to The Church of Latter-day Saints and was converted in 1996. As faithful member, he served many callings as ward missionary, word clerk and boy scouting. He was past president of the Heritage foundation and board of directors and he later served as president of the Snowflake Academy Foundation.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sister Gloria Keating (Bill); son Samuel (Kate); daughter Mya; grandchildren Luciana; Evan, Levi and stepdaughters Janara (Cyrus), Loretta (Robert).
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the "RV" Mike Ramsey Cemetery in Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Garcia family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
