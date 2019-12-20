Alice M. Cole

Alice Marlene Cole, 73, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born Friday, April 12, 1946, in Evanston,Wyoming to the late George H. and Amy (Smith) Harris.
Alice was a devoted wife to her husband, Raymond C. Cole, Sr. throughout their marriage. He passed away in February 2016. She was a loving mother to her six children. As her grandchildren were born, the joy she knew as a mother was magnified tenfold. Her children describe their mother as having a kind and loving heart. She possessed a beautiful soul; always giving of herself and never expected anything in return.
Alice is survived by her large family, which includes: her six children, Raymond Christopher Cole, Jr. of Show Low, Christopher Allen (Racheal) Cole of Snowflake, Mariann (Robert) Leber of Phoenix, James Russell (Teressa) Cole of Phoenix, Deby Williams of Mississippi, Rebecca Vrooman of Phoenix; three siblings: Marion Harris of St. George, Utah, Val Harris of Salt Lake City, Utah, Woody Harris of Salt Lake City, Utah; 25 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The Cole family is thankful for the expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for the prayers offered up on their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.